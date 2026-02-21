VIDEO | Olathe home total loss after fire; Cat, hamster die in blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A duplex in Olathe has been deemed a total loss following a fire late Friday night that resulted in the deaths of a cat and a hamster in the residence.

Olathe Fire Department firefighters battled a fire in a duplex near E. Cothrell Street and N. Walker Lane, where the department said it appeared to have started in a laundry-type room.

Olathe home total loss following fire late Friday

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross did assist four people, according to the department.

A pet python also survived the fire.

—