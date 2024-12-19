VIDEO | Overnight fire destroys lumber yard in Lawson, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies battled a fire overnight at a lumber yard in Lawson, Missouri.

The Lawson Fire and Rescue Protection District said fire crews were initially called just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a reported fire at Morrow and Sons Lumber on 801 Highway D in Lawson, about an hour northeast of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The first crews on the scene encountered heavy fire in a storage building and requested additional resources.

Crews from Wood Heights, Excelsior Springs, Kearny, Fishing River and Holt responded on the mutual aid call.

Aerial video shot by the Excelsior Springs Citizen showed crews attempting to control the fire from ladder trucks.

The fire came under control after several hours, with crews starting to clear the scene around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Crews reported the building and all contents were destroyed. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

—