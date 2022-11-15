Video shows Leawood police, fire crews rescuing woman from car fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leawood police released video that shows fire crews and police rescuing a woman from a car fire at Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot.

Responding police officers located the car on fire with the woman trapped inside on Monday.

With assistance from fire crews, police were able pull her from the vehicle. The 51-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was driving east on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue and failed to stop at an intersection.

The woman continued into the parking lot where the car struck a tree and a second car, which caused her car to catch on fire.

