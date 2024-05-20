Watch Now
VIDEO | Weld Wheel building in West Bottoms imploded Sunday to make way for redevelopment effort

The Weld Building in the West Bottoms district of Kansas City, Missouri, was imploded Sunday morning, May 19, 2024 to make way for a redevelopment project in the area.
Posted at 11:58 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 12:58:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors in the West Bottoms district of Kansas City, Missouri, were treated to quite the show early Sunday morning.

Explosives experts imploded the Weld Wheel Building just after 8 a.m.

The implosion of the building took place over several seconds and created a cloud of dust and debris that enveloped the blocks around the building.

After crews clear up the debris, the site will become part of a $500 million redevelopment project led by Somera Road Inc. The plan includes development across 22 acres in the central West Bottoms area near St. Louis Avenue and Mulberry Street.

The future site is slated to be home to 1,600 apartment units as well as office, retail and urban park space.

The nine-story, 114-year-old building had been vacant for several years. Most recently, graffiti covered parts of the building, in which most windows had been broken out.

