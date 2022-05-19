Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica honors fallen at National WWI Museum and Memorial lawn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians have the chance to pay their tributes to those who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, and opened to the public on Thursday.

People can visit the tribute on the southeast lawn of the World War I Museum and Memorial.

The wall is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and measures nearly 400-feet long.

Names of those who died during the Vietnam War are engraved on the memorial.

On Thursday, KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen spoke with Vic, who found his friend Henry on one of the panels.

We just met Vic who was looking for his friend Henry who died in the Vietnam War. We helped him find Henry’s name on this panel, and his daughter snapped a photo. An emotional moment for this family. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/rx8gwo41Ie — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) May 19, 2022

Those who wish to visit the memorial can do so at any time of day or night through Memorial Day.

