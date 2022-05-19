Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica honors fallen at National WWI Museum and Memorial lawn

Vietnam Wall
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dan Cohen/KSHB
Vietnam Wall replica arrives at World War I Museum.
Vietnam Wall
Posted at 6:06 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 19:06:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians have the chance to pay their tributes to those who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, and opened to the public on Thursday.

People can visit the tribute on the southeast lawn of the World War I Museum and Memorial.

The wall is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and measures nearly 400-feet long.

Names of those who died during the Vietnam War are engraved on the memorial.

On Thursday, KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen spoke with Vic, who found his friend Henry on one of the panels.

Those who wish to visit the memorial can do so at any time of day or night through Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock