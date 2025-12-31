Vision for DeLaSalle Education Center's learning farm becomes reality with Phase 1 underway

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

Volunteers and students at DeLaSalle Education Center broke ground on a new learning farm back in late October. What was once an empty lot full of vision started to become a reality Tuesday morning.

Since the groundbreaking, students and mentors have been building 16 raised garden beds out of lumber. They have been getting hands-on training, learning how to measure, saw and drill the pieces into finished products.

“We started from the basics of how a drill works to how screws get put into wood. And by the end, they were building boxes by themselves, and I was just kind of standing around watching,” said Chris Chartrand, project advisor. “Even if you’re not gonna be in construction your whole life, you’re gonna own a home one day or you’re gonna have something you have to build.”

The beds were then burned with a propane torch to preserve them against rotting and insects long-term.

“It’s like a skill that I can take with me to the future when growing up and trying to get better jobs,” said DeLaSalle Education Center junior, Ji’Ziah Anderson. “You know, getting my hands dirty, putting things together, building, breaking.”

On Tuesday morning, the finished beds were loaded and strapped at the Cornerstones of Care’s Build Trybe workshop to be taken to the learning farm.

This spring, they will plant fruits and vegetables to give away to the hungry for years to come.

"One of my beliefs is that no matter who you are, or what you do in life, if you don’t have the resources, you should always be able to get free food and food that you need to survive,” said Cass Townsend, a sophomore. “Sharing and giving and caring for the people around you is important, because it’s your community. You want to add on and improve your own community, and that starts with the neighbors next door.”

During a time when grocery prices are high and food insecurity remains a problem, the students say they hope change starts with them.

“These kids that started these boxes today, they’re probably not even going to be in school when we’re really reaping the reward of all this stuff," said Chartrand. "But they may be the one receiving that carton of eggs down the road.”