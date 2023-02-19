Visitation, funeral information announced for KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer, his K-9 partner Champ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The visitation and funeral service for Kansas City, Missouri, Police Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner, Champ, will take place Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Municipal Auditorium, 301 W. 13th St. in downtown KCMO.

The funeral will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m., KCPD announced Sunday.

Details will be released later regarding a procession of emergency vehicles to honor Muhlbauer and Champ.

Both KCPD officers and a pedestrian died from injuries sustained around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Muhlbauer and Champ were in their patrol car when it was struck by a vehicle that sped through a red light southbound on Benton Boulevard at 85 mph.

Police said the pedestrian, who was pinned under the police vehicle after the wreck, and Champ died at the scene, while Muhlbauer died at a hospital.

KCPD expects to release the name of the pedestrian Monday.

Muhlbauer served 20 years with KCPD, including the last three with the K-9 unit. He is survived by a wife and child.

Muhlbauer’s K-9 partner, Champ, had been with the department for about one year.

This was the KCPD’s first line-of-duty death in 22 years since the death of Ofc. Craig Schultz, who was killed May 9, 2001, in a motorcycle crash.