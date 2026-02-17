Visitors reflect on America's past leaders at Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Dozens of people came out to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum on President’s Day to learn about past presidents and share their hopes for the next 250 years.

“I think we need to remember our history. Go back even to the very beginning with George Washington and the struggles they had and the sacrifice they made to establish this nation,” said visitor Becky Vansickle.

JuYeon Kim

Vansickle came with her husband to the museum to celebrate her birthday.

“She said, 'This is what I want for my birthday. I want to go to the Truman museum,"' said Daniel Vansickle. “We just love hearing the history of these characters and it brings it to life when you see them.”

JuYeon Kim

In the auditorium of Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, the audience took a walk down memory lane. They heard stories told by former U.S. presidents, both their legacies and their call to action.

Kurt Skinner re-enacted former President Theodore Roosevelt.

JuYeon Kim

“Civic involvement. He was constantly preaching that Americans need to not just treasure their rights and liberties as American citizens, but treasure the duties and responsibilities of citizenship,” said Skinner. “Roosevelt would say the American greatness happens in your local communities where you are getting plugged in. You’re sitting on school boards and you’re running for city council. Or you’re just coaching your kid’s little league team. That’s American citizenry in action.”

JuYeon Kim

The former high school history teacher has been studying Roosevelt’s life for 30 years so that people like the Vansickle’s can be inspired today.

“They were simple people like us, and they had a desire to serve their country. And so each one of us in our own way, even if we’re just from Independence, Missouri, can serve this country and make a huge difference in the world like each of these men did,” said Daniel Vansickle.

Men like President Harry S. Truman, who was brought to life Monday by John Pritchard.

JuYeon Kim

“Harry Truman was very optimistic about the future of our country,” said Pritchard. “I’m not saying he would not be a little upset, but he would say everyone should read their history and find out that there have been many times in our nation’s history that have been much more contentious than this.”

Pritchard says President Truman always believed that the right politician would come to rescue in times of struggle. That is why he was a strong advocate of education to raise future leaders with strong morals.

Grandfather and grandson duo John and Gavin Yates have traveled to all existing presidential libraries in the past 11 months because they understood the importance of the history.

JuYeon Kim

“It was kind of a bucket list for both of us I guess,” said John Yates.

JuYeon Kim

As America looks forward to another 250 years, visitors says they are learning from the past and staying hopeful for the future.

JuYeon Kim

“There is always a hope for this American republic,” said Skinner.