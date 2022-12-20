Vivek Malek named next Missouri State Treasurer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that the next state treasurer will be Vivek Malek, becoming the first person of color to hold a statewide office position in the state.

Malek will succeed Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected as the State Auditor in Missouri in November. Malek will finish out Fitzpatrick's term, which runs until 2024, but he said he will run for the position after his term ends.

"It is the honor of my life to be able to serve as the next State Treasurer of the State of Missouri, and I promise to give the job and the people of Missouri my all and best," Malek said in a statement. "I look forward to getting to work and doing my part to help achieve an even better future for all Missourians."

Malek was an attorney based in St. Louis, working as a lawyer since 2000, but based in Missouri since 2006. Malek's main specialty was in the field of immigration, working on multiple immigration cases throughout his career.

In 2020, Parson appointed Malek to the Board of Governors at Southeast Missouri State University. Malek will resign his position on the Board of Governors prior to being sworn in as State Treasurer.

“Over the years, I have come to know Vivek as an accomplished attorney, successful business owner, proud husband and father, and someone who truly embodies the American Dream,” Parson said.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft congratulated Malek on the honor through Twitter.

Congratulations to Vivek Malek who will succeed auditor-elect Scott Fitzpatrick as @MOTreasurer! #moleg — Missouri SOS Office (@MissouriSOS) December 20, 2022

