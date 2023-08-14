Volker neighborhood mainstay Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill closes in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill say staffing shortages have forced them to close the restaurant after nearly 30 years in business.

The restaurant, located just east of the state line in Kansas City, Missouri’s Volker Neighborhood, announced the closure in a social media post Friday afternoon.

“My beloved community, it is with [a] heavy heart we are announcing the immediate clos[ing],” the post read. “It has been more than 28 wonderful years. We sincerely appreciate the friendship, support and the patronage.”

The owners said it was time for the next chapter in their life.

On Saturday, the restaurant, located at 3906 Bell St., opened its doors for the final time, offering items from the Mongolian grill, egg rolls, crab rangoon, dessert and a limited appetizer menu.

“The outpouring of love from this community has rallied our team,” the final post said.

