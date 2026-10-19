Voter guide: What Kansas City-area voters need to know before the 2026 midterm election

KANSAS CITY — Voters in Missouri and Kansas will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the 2026 general election.

The ballot will include federal, state and local races, as well as local ballot measures in some communities.

Election officials on both sides of the state line encourage voters to make a plan before Election Day by confirming their registration, reviewing their ballot, and understanding absentee and advance-voting deadlines.

Key dates and deadlines

The first deadline voters should be aware of is voter registration.

Missouri residents had to register to vote by Oct. 7.

Voters who need an absentee ballot by mail generally must submit a request to their local election authority by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Missouri's no-excuse in-person absentee voting period, often referred to as early voting, begins Oct. 20 and continues through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be received by election authorities no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

Kansas voters have until Oct. 13 to register. Advance voting may begin Oct. 14, and counties must offer in-person advance voting by Oct. 27. Applications for advance-by-mail ballots must be submitted by Oct. 27.

How to register to vote

Missouri voters can register online through the Missouri Secretary of State's website , by mail, or in person through local election authorities and participating state agencies.

To register, residents must be U.S. citizens, Missouri residents and at least 17.5 years old. Voters must be 18 on or before Election Day to cast a ballot.

Kansas voters can register online , by mail or in person through county election offices. Residents must be U.S. citizens and meet state residency requirements.

Election officials recommend registering as early as possible to avoid any issues before the deadline.

How to check voter registration status

Before Election Day, voters should verify that their registration information is current and accurate.

Missouri voters can use the state's voter portal to confirm registration status, review their voter record, identify their polling location and access election information.

Kansas voters can use the state's VoterView system to confirm registration information, review voting history and verify polling place assignments.

Election officials recommend checking registration status if a voter has recently moved, changed their name or has not participated in a recent election.

How to request an absentee ballot

Missouri voters who qualify for absentee voting by mail must submit an absentee ballot application through their local election authority. Applications generally must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Missouri also allows no-excuse absentee voting in person beginning Oct. 20.

Kansas allows any registered voter to vote by mail without providing a reason. Applications for advance ballots by mail must be submitted by Oct. 27 through the voter's county election office.

Election officials recommend returning completed ballots as early as possible to ensure they arrive before the deadline.

Find your polling place

Polling places can change from election to election, so officials recommend verifying locations before leaving home.

Missouri voters can use the Missouri voter portal or contact their local election authority to find their assigned precinct and polling place.

Kansas voters can locate their polling place through the state's VoterView system or through their county election office. Johnson and Wyandotte counties also provide polling place lookup tools through their local election websites.

Voter ID requirements

Missouri law requires voters casting ballots in person to present an acceptable photo identification.

Approved forms of identification include a Missouri driver's license, Missouri nondriver identification card, U.S. passport, military identification card and certain other government-issued photo IDs.

Kansas also requires photo identification for in-person voting. Acceptable forms include a driver's license, state-issued identification card, passport, military ID and several other government-issued photo IDs authorized under state law.

Voters who have questions about acceptable identification should contact their county election office before Election Day.

How to look up what's on your ballot

Voters do not have to wait until they arrive at the polls to see what races and questions they will be voting on.

Missouri voters can review sample ballot information through the state's voter lookup system.

Kansas voters can review their sample ballot through VoterView .

Election officials recommend reviewing a ballot in advance so voters can research candidates and ballot questions before Election Day.

Election Day poll hours

Polls in Missouri are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Polls in Kansas are generally open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In both states, voters who are in line when polls close are entitled to cast a ballot, even if voting continues after the official closing time.

Polling site accessibility for people with disabilities

Federal and state laws require polling places to be accessible to voters with disabilities.

Election authorities in Missouri and Kansas provide accessible voting equipment designed to allow voters to cast ballots independently and privately. Assistance also is available for voters who need help marking or casting a ballot.

Voters who require accommodations are encouraged to contact their county election office before Election Day to learn about accessibility options available at their polling location.

How to report issues or concerns at a polling site

Voters who experience problems at a polling place should first notify an election judge or poll worker.

If concerns cannot be resolved on site, voters can contact their county election authority directly. Missouri voters can also contact the Elections Division of the Missouri Secretary of State's Office at 800-669-8683. Kansas voters may contact the Kansas Secretary of State's Office at 800-262-VOTE.

Issues that may warrant reporting include voter intimidation, accessibility concerns, equipment problems or questions regarding voting procedures.

How do I know if my vote was counted?

Voters who cast absentee or advance ballots by mail can generally monitor the status of their ballot through election authority tracking systems.

Kansas voters can use the state's VoterView system to determine whether an advance ballot request was received and whether a completed ballot has been accepted by election officials.

Missouri voters should contact their county election authority to determine what ballot tracking options are available. Election officials recommend checking ballot status well before Election Day if voting by mail.

Once election authorities verify eligibility and process ballots, votes are included in the official canvass conducted after the election.

Boards of election links

Kansas City, Missouri, voters are served by the Kansas City Election Board. Other Jackson County voters are served by the Jackson County Election Board.

Northland voters may be served by the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners or the Platte County Board of Election Commissioners, depending on where they live.

Cass County voters can obtain election information through the Cass County Clerk's Office .

On the Kansas side of the metro, Johnson County voters are served by the Johnson County Election Office, while voters in Kansas City, Kansas, are served by the Wyandotte County Election Office.

Key election resources include:

