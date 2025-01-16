Voters will decide whether to sell land to Ronald McDonald House; charity is planning expansion

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, will decide in April whether to sell city parkland to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The council approved the ballot proposal Thursday.

One of the charity’s facilities currently sits on Longfellow Park near East 25th Street and Gillham Road, not far from Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The proposal would sell 3.42 acres of parkland. Ronald McDonald House will keep 1.5 acres green and open to the public. It plans to expand its Longfellow House on the site by adding at least 40 additional rooms. This will allow the charity to serve about 1,400 more families each year.

Families with children in the hospital can stay at the Ronald McDonald House for free. In 2024, Ronald McDonald House turned away 679 families because it didn’t have available space in its facilities.

“You’ve got the hardest job to say, ‘I know the cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking, we’ll have room for you next week.’ 700 times over the course of last year that conversation was had with a family,” explained Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Greenberg said voting to sell the land to Ronald McDonald House will not cost taxpayers any money. The charity will pay for the land and will pay for its addition with private donations.

Rebecca Gurera has stayed at Ronald McDonald House facilities several times over the past 20 years. Her son, Joseph, is currently in Children’s Mercy Hospital recovering from surgery.

“It touches your heart to know Ronald McDonald organization cares about the families and try to make any bad situation better in any capacity,” Gurera said.

She said housing is one of the last things on the minds of parents when their child is fighting for their life. Having a comfortable place to retreat during long days at the hospital makes a big difference.

The municipal election will take place April 8.

