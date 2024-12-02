Watch Now
Warrant issued for Roger Golubski after he didn’t show up to trial

TOPEKA, Kan. — A federal judge issued an arrest warrant Monday morning for former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski after he failed to show up for the first day of his trial.

KSHB 41 was at the federal courthouse in Topeka Monday morning when one of Golubski’s attorneys told the judge, “I don’t have a client, your honor.”

The attorney told the judge that he spoke with Golubski Monday morning and that his client was “despondent” about media coverage of the trial.

The judge issued the arrest warrant for Golubski. As part of his release, Golubksi is required to wear a tracking device.

He is charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights.

He is also charged with alleged involvement in a sex-trafficking ring.

Jury selection is set to continue at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

