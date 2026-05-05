Warrensburg construction worker struck and killed doing traffic control in southeast Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Warrensburg construction worker was struck and killed while providing traffic control Monday afternoon at a construction site in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old construction worker was providing traffic control just before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when he was hit by an 88-year-old man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The crash occurred on Spruce Road, one mile west of Highway H in Pulaski County near Waynesville, Missouri, about three and a half hours southeast of Kansas City.

The highway patrol says the driver reports he did not see the construction worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.

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