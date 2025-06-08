KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Washburn University students, professionals and community volunteers are digging up the history of a 168-year-old mansion in Lecompton, Kansas, over the course of a nine-day field school program.

Laura Murphy, associate professor of anthropology at Washburn, is leading the annual dig known as the Kansas Archaeology Training Program.

Washburn University students, community dig up history of former Lecompton mansion

"Hopefully answering questions about this area for the people of Lecompton and to enhance the knowledge of this important area from the territorial times to the Bleeding Kansas times right into the Civil War," Murphy said.

The mansion was built in 1857 for the acting governor of the territory of Kansas, Frederick P. Stanton. Following his departure, many occupants resided in the house until 1940, when Gov. Harry Woodring bought it, according to the Kansas Historical Society.

"We even have stories of Civil War squatters staying here for a while, so we're looking for evidence of that, too," Murphy said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Laura Murphy shows the potential layout of the former mansion.

Woodring's plans to restore the mansion fell through, and later, partial demolitions left the structure in ruins.

"We're trying to figure out, piece together that history: What's in the newspapers versus the oral history versus the physical evidence that we find in archaeology?" Murphy said.

On the third day of the dig, Murphy said the group, about 40 to 60 participants a day with a total of 170 over the course of the program, found bricks from chimneys and fireplaces.

Brian Luton/KSHB Leighton Ivan

Leighton Ivan, a Washburn student studying forensic anthropology, uncovered what seems to be the remains of a tin can.

"Kinda smells like metal. I didn't taste it, for the record. I didn't taste it, but it probably tastes like metal," Ivan said.

Ivan didn't only bring his knowledge to the field, but his humor, too.

"I think it's a cool look into our history and to think about, 'What is my housing going to look like in 100, 200 years from now?' Hopefully better than that," he said while gesturing to the ruins.

Brian Luton/KSHB Leighton Ivan and Al Petz

Within two days of the program, Ivan found a mentor in Al Petz. Petz has been doing digs since 2009 and was a former teacher.

However, Petz said he's already learned a lot from Ivan, who joked his goal for the week was to pass his field class.

"If they asked me, you passed," Petz said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Students, professionals and community volunteers dig up the history of a former mansion in Lecompton, Kansas, on June 8, 2025.

Murphy said dinner is on her if someone finds bits of plaster that confirm a tulip pattern covered the walls of the mansion's first floor.

Overall, Murphy, Ivan and Petz said they hope the dig uncovers some answers for the historic city of Lecompton and its community.

