Waste collection company charged with Lenexa city code violation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Lenexa is taking Republic Services, one of nine licensed waste collection companies with the city, to court following complaints from residents.

Denise Redinda, communications director with Lenexa, says Republic Services is not in compliance with the city.

Redinda says the city has had ongoing conversations with Republic Services.

As a result of one complaint, Republic Services was charged with a violation of the city code. The company could receive a citation fine of up to $2,500.

The citation will appear on the municipal court docket on Nov. 17.

Rendina says that other cities in the Kansas City area have also reported issues with Republic Services.

Republic Services operates in a number of Kansas and Missouri cities.

