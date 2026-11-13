TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher is set to address her supporters Friday at a rally in Topeka, less than 24 hours after she was declared the winner in the Kansas govenor's race.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan covered the event. You can watcha replay in the video player below.

WATCH | Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher speaks to supporters after race call

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This is a developing story and maybe updated.

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