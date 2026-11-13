Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

WATCH | Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher speaks to supporters after race call

Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher addresses her supporters Friday at a rally from the Capitol in Topeka.
WATCH | Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher speaks to supporters after race call
Gov Elect Cindy Holscher Nov 13 2026.JPEG
Posted
and last updated
Add KSHB as a Google Preferred Source

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher is set to address her supporters Friday at a rally in Topeka, less than 24 hours after she was declared the winner in the Kansas govenor's race.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan covered the event. You can watcha replay in the video player below.

WATCH | Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher speaks to supporters after race call

RELATED | Democrat Cindy Holscher is elected Kansas' next governor, extending her party's wave of victories

This is a developing story and maybe updated.

Report a typo

480x360[65].jpg

Season of Hope