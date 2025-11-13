WATCH | KSHB 41's Wes Peery explains the colors of the Northern Lights

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Northern Lights continue to paint the sky across the Kansas City area, KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery breaks down what makes the lights so colorful.

Watch Peery's explainer in the video player below.

Viewers sent Peery pictures of the light show Thursday night.

Peery suggested checking out the show in the sky by using night mode on your camera.

Another viewer took a picture while on a flight coming into Kansas City International Airport.

