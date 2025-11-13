WATCH | KSHB 41's Wes Peery explains the colors of the Northern Lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Northern Lights continue to paint the sky across the Kansas City area, KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery breaks down what makes the lights so colorful.

Watch Peery's explainer in the video player below.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery explains the colors of the Northern Lights

Viewers sent Peery pictures of the light show Thursday night.

Peery suggested checking out the show in the sky by using night mode on your camera.

8:40pm--The lights are starting to POP!



Go check it out using night mode on your camera!



[Alex Pickman] #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/pbI0C2VaCa — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 13, 2025

Another viewer took a picture while on a flight coming into Kansas City International Airport.

Amazing aurora on the plane coming into KCI on Wednesday night!



[Angel Snowden] pic.twitter.com/vLfMQmRoCS — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 13, 2025

—