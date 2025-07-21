Water geyser knocks out service to dozens of Shawnee residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Water shooting an estimated 30 feet in the air alerted some Shawnee residents to a large water main break Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Water One says a 12-inch main broke on Johnson Drive, sending a large plume of water into the air.

12-inch water main break reported Monday in Shawnee

Water One says 132 customers are without water, while crews work to replace the broken main.

Johnson Drive is closed about three blocks from Rosehill Road the Caenen Street.

Officials hope the westbound lanes of Johnson Drive can be re-opened as soon as the leak is capped.

Repairs are expected to take several hours. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

—

