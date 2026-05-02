Water line break sparks boil advisory for about 250 customers in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Public Water Supply District No. 6 in Cass County, Missouri, issued a boil water advisory as a precaution Saturday.

A water line break near BB Highway and 175th Street is the reason for the advisory, according to a press release from Public Water Supply.

Approximately 250 customers are being impacted.

"An advisory does not mean that the drinking water is contaminated, but rather that it could be contaminated, so precautions should be taken until drinking water quality testing can be completed to confirm that no bacterial contamination is present," a press release states.

Residents in the affected areas should boil all drinking water for at least three minutes at a vigorous boil before using it to drink, make food or brush teeth. Ice made with unboiled water should not be consumed, per a press release.

The tap water is safe for bathing and laundry.

The press release said repairs have been finished and water service is being restored as the water towers refill.

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