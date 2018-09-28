Water main break disrupts KC Streetcar service

10th Street at Walnut Street was closed until the debris could be cleared.
A large amount of debris and silt flowed from 10th Street onto Main Thursday night. Streetcar crews worked to clear the tracks shortly before midnight.
ICYMI this is what last nights Water Main break carried with it to the #kcstreetcar tracks. This combo of mud, rock and debris, when hardened, is like concrete stuck in the rails, preventing the streetcar wheels from moving smoothly inside the trackway. pic.twitter.com/2xtjvnitAG