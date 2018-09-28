Water main break disrupts KC Streetcar service

41 Action News Staff
5:23 AM, Sep 28, 2018
8:14 AM, Sep 28, 2018

A water main break near 10th and Main streets impacted KC Streetcar service late Thursday. The streetcar was running as scheduled by Friday morning.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A water main break on 10th Street east of Main Street affected KC Streetcar service late Thursday. 

By Friday morning, the streetcar was running as scheduled, officials said.  

10th Street at Walnut Street was closed until the debris could be cleared. 

A large amount of debris and silt flowed from 10th Street onto Main Thursday night. Streetcar crews worked to clear the tracks shortly before midnight. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 41 Action News for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top