KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break is causing problems for nearby apartments and even a school.

The break is located at East Armour Boulevard and Gillham Road, in front of Académie Lafayette.

KC Water said there is a leak on a 6-inch water line on a line from the school that connects to the city line.

Water has been shut off, so the school and the nearby Bellerive Apartments are without water.

Repair time is estimated at four to six hours as of around 5:30 a.m.