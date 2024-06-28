Watch Now
Water outage forces closure of downtown Jackson County Courthouse

Bryant Maddrick
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jun 28, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The main Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, was forced to close Friday due to a water outage caused by an "unexpected loss of water pressure."

A 16th Circuit Court spokesperson said Friday morning that it was unclear when the courthouse will reopen.

A Jackson County spokesperson said employees who normally work at the downtown courthouse will work from home on Friday.

"Our team is actively working to identify a solution to this problem and restore normal operations as soon as possible," the county spokesperson said in a release.

The Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence, the Family Justice Center and the Community Justice Complex and other court buildings remain open.

Any hearing that was scheduled Friday at the downtown courthouse will be rescheduled. The spokesperson said updated information will be available on the court’s website.

