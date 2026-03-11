Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Water raining down inside KC Mayor's office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A steady stream of water is raining down from the ceiling in Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas' office this morning.

The Mayor posted a short video of the stream of water falling on the floor and furniture below.

City Communications Manager Megan Strickland says during a repair of an air handler on the 30th floor of City Hall on monday, a valve was inadvertently left open, causing water to leak down to the 26th floor.

The Mayor's Office and City Council Chambers are both currently being remediated.

Facilities staff and subcontractors are on-site assessing the damage and continuing cleanup efforts.

