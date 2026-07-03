Water rescue at Longview Lake Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person in distress was rescued from Longview Lake Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Grandview and Kansas City crews responded to Longview Lake on a report of a person in distress in the water.

Grandview, Kansas City, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Park Rangers jumped in a boat to locate a person clinging to a buoy.

With assistance of a drone, the person was quickly located, assisted into a boat and transported back to shore for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

