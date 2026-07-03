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Water rescue at Longview Lake Thursday night

Longview Lake
KSHB file
Longview Lake
Longview Lake
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person in distress was rescued from Longview Lake Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Grandview and Kansas City crews responded to Longview Lake on a report of a person in distress in the water.

Grandview, Kansas City, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson County Park Rangers jumped in a boat to locate a person clinging to a buoy.

With assistance of a drone, the person was quickly located, assisted into a boat and transported back to shore for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

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