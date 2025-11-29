'We are so thankful': Monstera's Books in reopens on Black Friday after rebuilding from fire damage

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis.

After three months of rebuilding because of a fire, Katie Wieners, owner of Monstera’s Books, reopened her store to the public on Black Friday.

Monstera's Books in reopens on Black Friday after rebuilding from fire damage

“It has been very long days and a lot of hard work that has gone into putting it back together, Wieners said. "And we're so thankful for the people who showed up to help with that."

Monstera’s Books was wrecked after an accidental fire broke out in August at a restaurant located next door. The bookstore sustained major smoke and water damage.

For the last three months, the owners have been staying afloat by hosting pop-ups in the parking lot, plant education classes, book clubs and asking for book donations to build back inventory.

Wieners’ hope was to reopen in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“For any retail business, like this is the busiest time of the year," she said. "And we didn’t want to miss that. And so we really pushed from a construction perspective to be open by today."

It was full hearts and busy aisles at the bookstore on Friday morning. Many neighbors said it is the personal attention provided by the owners that make Monstera’s Books so special.

“Whenever I need a new book, they give really good recommendations," said James Lightner. "And I don’t really get that online."

“It feels very personal. It’s more than just the books — it’s the people,” said Taryn Borelli.

There were regular customers in every corner who have become more like family.

“I’m not local, like I’m not from here. And so, the bookstore has kind of given me my family in Kansas City,” said Lauren Stefl. “We always joke, you know, if you loiter around long enough you wear them down. And now, we’re really good friends. I got to celebrate Thanksgiving with them yesterday.”

As millions of Americans go shopping this holiday season, regulars at Monstera’s Books encourage them to find that perfect gift at their hometown stores.

“It’s just such a beautiful thing to be able to see them back in their element, doing their thing, serving the community and giving them this gift of a space,” said Stefl. “I came in here loving the vibe, looking for a book and I’ve never left.”

Monstera’s Books is always taking donations to re-home used books. For more information and a way to contact the business, head to their website at https://www.monsterasbooks.com/

