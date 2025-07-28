LENEXA, Kan. — When campers arrive at SOAR Camp, hundreds of volunteers, including special guests, greet them with excitement.

"It's great the Mavericks get to be here," said KC Mavericks COO James Arkell. "It's great that this camp is here because what it provides for these families and these kids ... unreal."

KSHB 41 SOAR Camp

The day camp at Westside Family Church in Lenexa is part of SOAR's focus on individuals with special needs. SOAR stands for Special Opportunities, Abilities and Relationships.

"It's the best week of the year," said Bill Binsa, whose son has been a camper at SOAR camp the past four years. "And probably next week, he'll start talking about camp for next year."

KSHB 41 Bill Binsa

Campers range in age from 3 to 72.

"We accept all ages, all diagnoses and all severities," said Stephen "Doc" Hunsley, founder of SOAR Special Needs.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

Campers get an introduction like no other from Hunsley, who yells names loud and proud to pump up campers to start the day.

"It's not the individual with autism or Down syndrome. It's Tommy, it's Susie, it's Patrick, and we celebrate them for who they are," Hunsley said.

'We celebrate them for who they are': How SOAR Camp empowers campers with special needs

Each camper also has a one-on-one buddy throughout the week.

"We have a full medical team, full behavior team for everything we do," Hunsley said. "These diagnoses that they might have doesn't define them; that's just a part of them. And my favorite thing is that we make each and every individual with a disability and special needs, special."

It's that feeling that mother Debbie Buchholz says is an answered prayer.

"I don't think people realize, the general population realizes, how hard parents of children with disabilities pray that they will be included, that places will be accessible, that they'll be invited to people's houses for parties and graduations and just to hang out," Buchholz said. "It means that he is being included today because he's not always going to be included all the other days of the week, and it means five days of joy for me as a momma. And I am just so thankful for SOAR, I'm just so thankful."

KSHB 41 Debbie Buchholz

For Hunsley, this camp is not only inspiring others but healing for him.

Hunsley and his wife, Kay, lost their son at a young age.

"When he was 8 months old, he had a seizure of over four hours. And by the time he was 18 months, we got the diagnosis of Dravet syndrome, a very rare genetic seizure disorder. And by the time he was 2, diagnosed with profound autism," Hunsley said. "My son, then, 15 years ago, he was cured of everything when he was born into heaven at the age of 5 1/2. And Mark's name was Bubba, and so we were blessed with Bubba for 5 1/2 years. One of the highs and lows of being a parent, and then walk through the grief of losing a child with special needs. And 10 months after that is when we launched SOAR."

KSHB 41 Stephen "Doc" Hunsley

Now, Bubba lives on in SOAR's mascot.

"If you notice, Bubba Bear's got red hair, he's got freckles, he's got buck teeth just like my son Mark," Hunsley said. "And Bubba Bear, his shirt, the back of the shirt normally says, 'Be A Friend.' And that's what it's all about."

Hunsley says the camp focuses on the campers' abilities.

KSHB 41 SOAR Camp

"We don't worry about their disabilities," Hunsley said. "We help them have the best week of their lives, do things they don't normally get to do, and truly soar and realize how important they are and that they are created on purpose and for a purpose."

While SOAR Camp is two weeks in the summer, SOAR Special Needs has programs, events and resources throughout the year.

KSHB 41 SOAR Camp

"We do free respite every single month throughout the greater Kansas City area," Hunsley said. "We have adult social clubs, teen social clubs and parent support groups. We do a prom for all ages, we do a fashion show with the participants as our models. And you've not seen anything until you've seen some of our friends strut their stuff down the runway."

To learn more information about SOAR Special Needs and its programs, click here or email SOAR at info@soarspecialneeds.org.

—