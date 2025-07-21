'We hope to be back': Caution forces cancellation of Colombian Independence Festival due to ICE fears

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The weekend of July 20 was supposed to be filled with color, music, and dance on Kansas Avenue in KCK.

That's where the Colombian Cultural Association was planning to celebrate the country's Independence Day. But this year, caution prevented it from happening.

For Gimena Forero, who moved to the U.S. 10 years ago, the event is a "trip" to her home country without leaving her new home.

“Oh, it is amazing. It's just to feel that you're there,” Forero said. “We always have a goal every year — to bring in new people.”

KSHB

This year, that goal won't be accomplished. The organizers canceled the event out of fear of ICE operations.

“It's sad because we put a lot of work into it, and we look forward to it each year,” said Orlando Gutierrez, a festival organizer.

He said that they haven't been directly impacted by ICE operations, but safety is still their number one priority.

“It’s purely precautionary,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of times, there are folks who shouldn't be out and about. And, you know, if that's happening... there are folks who have nothing to fear, but still fear all the same,” he said.

KSHB

They've been working on the event for over a year.

Their concerns began in January.

This is the first time the event has been canceled; not even the pandemic could stop it.

“It is hard,” Forero said. “We miss the party, the food, everything, but I think it was the best decision.”

Gutierrez says the festival goes beyond the Colombian community.

“It's all about sharing it with others, with people who've never seen it before and with people who may be a little bit familiar,” Gutierrez said.

He added that they’re already planning for next year.

“We hope to be back,” he said.

