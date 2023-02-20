'We just want to be done': Ukrainians hopeful as Russia's war on Ukraine approaches 1 year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Twelve months ago, KSHB 41 talked with Elina Shutova, a student at the University of Kansas whose family remains in Ukraine and we visited with her again Monday.

"Over the past year, a lot of things have changed," said Shutova.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Shutova said her family fled her hometown of Kherson in Southern Ukraine.

"I think it was around 5:45 a.m. back in Ukraine when the first missile strikes happened, and honestly, it was just horrific," said Shutova.

Adjusting to a new life in a new place has left Shutova's family with many questions.

"Sooner or later, I know the situation will be better, but the main question is when," said Shutova.

Nataliya Meyer is a local fashion designer and part of a local non-profit called Stand with Ukraine KC, a non-profit organization launched in 2022 to assist Ukrainian citizens.

"I was born in Ukraine and I lived in Ukraine for 20 years," said Meyer, who is on the board of the organization.,

Meyer moved to the Kansas City area with her family, but still has many friends overseas in the middle of the war.

"Two days ago, I was talking on Saturday to a friend of mine and she owns a nail salon, and she'll say, 'Oh, there's the siren now,' and I go, 'Are you going to hide?' and she's like, 'Every day,'" said Meyer.

Monday, President Joe Biden visited the capital of Ukraine, paying his respects to the fallen soldiers while also trying to keep allies unified, which is something that means a lot to the Ukrainian people.

"These are high, high hopes for us to make sure that this is over," said Meyer. "We just want to be done."

While there's no clear end in sight, the Ukrainian people are standing strong.

"They just really do believe that we will prevail and Ukraine will win and everything will be okay," said Shutova.

—