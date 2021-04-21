Independence officer to attend adaptive training program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence police officer will attend an adaptive training program in Texas thanks to a $10,000 grant from the department’s foundation.

Officer Tom Wagstaff, who was injured while responding to a home burglary in 2017 , and his family had been trying to raise funds so he could participate in the nine-week program at Adaptive Training Foundation.

The police foundation’s board, according to a Facebook post, wanted to “ensure he attends this program to continue his rehabilitation.”

Independence Police Department Charitable Foundation Executive Director Gary George and Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin presented Wagstaff and his wife, Stacy, with the check on Tuesday.

Wagstaff had to learn to walk, talk and eat again following the burglary, during which a bullet ricocheted and struck him in the head.

He has been with the Independence Police Department for nearly two decades.

