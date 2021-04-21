Watch
NewsLocal NewsWe See You

Actions

Independence officer to attend adaptive training program

Police foundation donates $10,000 to cause
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Independence police officer Tom Wagstaff
Officer Wagstaff honored at ceremony
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 16:54:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence police officer will attend an adaptive training program in Texas thanks to a $10,000 grant from the department’s foundation.

Officer Tom Wagstaff, who was injured while responding to a home burglary in 2017, and his family had been trying to raise funds so he could participate in the nine-week program at Adaptive Training Foundation.

RELATED: Ofc. Tom Wagstaff stands from wheelchair to throw first pitch at Royals game

The police foundation’s board, according to a Facebook post, wanted to “ensure he attends this program to continue his rehabilitation.”

Independence Police Department Charitable Foundation Executive Director Gary George and Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin presented Wagstaff and his wife, Stacy, with the check on Tuesday.

Wagstaff had to learn to walk, talk and eat again following the burglary, during which a bullet ricocheted and struck him in the head.

He has been with the Independence Police Department for nearly two decades.

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!