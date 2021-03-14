Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsWe See You

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Academy holds food drive

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Academy hosts a food drive on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
KC police academy food drive.JPG
Posted at 10:06 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 23:06:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Academy expected to serve nearly 4,300 families during its food drive Saturday.

The USDA Families to Farmers food giveaway started amid the COVID-19 pandemic and officers have hosted food drives at the police academy every other week.

KCPD Community Interaction Officer Bill Keeney said the food is available for anyone in the community.

“Everyone is hurting one way or another,” Keeney said, “So the money that they would spend on the food, now they can go back into the economy to help stimulate that economy that's been hit so hard."

Those interested in learning more about the program or other resources can call 211.

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!