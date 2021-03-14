Kansas City, Missouri, Police Academy holds food drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Academy expected to serve nearly 4,300 families during its food drive Saturday.

The USDA Families to Farmers food giveaway started amid the COVID-19 pandemic and officers have hosted food drives at the police academy every other week.

KCPD Community Interaction Officer Bill Keeney said the food is available for anyone in the community.

“Everyone is hurting one way or another,” Keeney said, “So the money that they would spend on the food, now they can go back into the economy to help stimulate that economy that's been hit so hard."

Those interested in learning more about the program or other resources can call 211.

