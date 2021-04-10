Olathe sister, brother create 'bags of blessings' for those in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old Olathe girl’s mission to distribute items to those in need continued on Saturday.

Morgan Forshee and her 11-year-old brother, Kai, raised money last year to create 1,500 “bags of blessings” to deliver to Kansas City metro communities, and the first 200 were put together and delivered this weekend.

The bags consisted of food and hygiene and personal items.

“These bags will hopefully show people that they matter and are loved,” Morgan Forshee said in a news release.

Kai Forshee is part of a group at Central Church of the Nazarene called “Parable Project,” in which nearly 30 families “focus on their faith and gifts to help others in need,” according to Ryan Forshee, Kai and Morgan’s father.

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for the bags.

—

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

