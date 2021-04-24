Watch
Shawnee Mission students plant more than 200 trees for service project

Nate Quick/KSHB
Shawnee Mission School District students plant trees on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Johnson County, Kansas, as part of the SMSD for Trees service project.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:49:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission School District students helped plant more than 200 trees throughout Johnson County Saturday as part of Global Youth Service Day.

Chase Horner, a senior at Shawnee Mission South High School, co-founded SMSD For Trees last year as a National Honor Society service project.

“We are both hoping that this becomes a yearly thing through Shawnee Mission South NHS,” Horner said. “ And so we have a little bit of extra funding from this year that we're going to try to earmark that for next year's project.”

More than 300 high school students participated, while 76 community sponsors helped NHS raise $19,000 to fund the project. Community members provided $7,000 to the cause.

