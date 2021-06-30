Wednesday morning crash on I-435 kills 1 person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-435 to the north of Eastwood Trafficway.

Multiple cars appeared to be involved, and one appeared to be on fire.

.@MoDOT_KC 435 S, just north of Eastwood Trafficway….a multi vehicle accident leads to a car fire @DaishaJonesKSHB pic.twitter.com/h5ujkDgWA8 — TJH (@THellhake) June 30, 2021

Kansas City, Missouri, police said one person was killed in the crash.

It is unknown at this time why the crash occurred or if anyone else was injured.

The crash closed three lanes of traffic, causing a major delay.