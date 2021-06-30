Watch
Wednesday morning crash on I-435 kills 1 person

Tim Hellhake/KSHB
One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 435 near Eastwood Trafficway around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 06:37:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-435 to the north of Eastwood Trafficway.

Multiple cars appeared to be involved, and one appeared to be on fire.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said one person was killed in the crash.

It is unknown at this time why the crash occurred or if anyone else was injured.

The crash closed three lanes of traffic, causing a major delay.

