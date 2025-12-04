KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun events: Dec 4th - Dec 7th

Waldo is hosting its Shop Small Waldo Crawl.

Head over to the Waldo neighborhood for its sip and stroll and celebrate Waldo businesses.

You can sip, stroll and shop small. It's Thursday through Saturday near Oak and 55th.

Raytown is hosting its holiday tree lighting ceremony on Saturday from 4 - 9 p.m.

There will be holiday music featuring local choirs, food, games and bounce houses. Santa will stop by at 7 p.m. to switch the flip for the tree lighting. It's in downtown Raytown at 63rd St. and Raytown Rd.

Lenexa's Sar-Ko-AGlow kicks off this weekend.Bundle up and check out the beautiful lighting displays, while taking a nighttime stroll with family and friends. This is a free event. It starts Friday and runs through January 19h. Hours are from 6 - 11 p.m.

On Friday evening, head over to Parkville, Missouri for its Christmas on the River Celebration. Take photos with Santa, enjoy live music, a holiday market and much more. There will be a reindeer food making and letter to Santa stations, as well as fireworks! It's from 6 - 11 p.m.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun! Be safe!