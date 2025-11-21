KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun events: Nov. 21 -23

The Holiday Lighting Ceremony, presented by Saint Luke's North Hospital is happening up in Zona Rosa on Saturday from 4 - 6 p.m.

There will be food trucks, musical performances, adult beverages, and photo opportunities with the Grinch and Cindy Lou. The Rink at Zona Rosa will also be open for skating.

This is a free event for all ages. They will be taking rice side donations for Feed Northland Kids (rice boxes, bags or packets).

Powell Gardens is kicking off its Evergy Festival of Lights.

The holiday lights turn Kansas City's botanical garden into a Winter Wonderland.

It's open every weekend until January 3rd.

Times range between 5 and 10 p.m. Tickets range between 10 and 25 dollars.

Ticket information is available here.

On the other side of the state line, KC Wine Co. in Olathe is hosting a Jingle Holiday pop up bar throughout the holiday season.

This event is for our 21 and up friends.

There will be specialty drinks, holiday tunes, hard cider flights and festive photo opps.

It's free admission. It's open from 4 - 9 p.m. on Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It's located at the Black Barn at KC Wine Co.

Over in Independence, The Cirque Italia Water Circus is in town.

It's at the Independence Center. This show has a little bit of everything: water performances, juggling , dancing and incredible, unique acts by the performers.

It's runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets range between 15 and 65 dollars.

Show times are 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You can buy tickets at CirqueItalia.com

That's a look at your Weekend Fun! Be safe!