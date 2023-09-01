WEEKEND FUN | Things to do this Labor Day weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Labor Day weekend in Kansas City has long marked the start of outdoor events season lasting well into fall.

This year is no exception, with several big events on tap for this weekend.

Kansas City Irish Fest

For the 21st year, Kansas Citians can connect with their inner Irish self at the KC Irish Fest.

Featuring live music, food, beverages, children's activities and local vendors, the three-day event takes over Crown Center and shuts down Grand Boulevard outside of Washington Square Park in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. As many as 60,000 people are expected to turn out this year.

The festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more and purchase tickets at KCIrishfest.com.

Santa Cali Con Days Festival

Back for its 51st year, the Santa Cali Gon Days Festival is once again poised to take over the Historic Independence Square in downtown Independence for four days this weekend.

The free event is open to all ages, and features a carnival, live music, arts and crafts and of course great food.

The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

Learn more at SantaCaliGon.com.

Kansas City Renaissance Festival

This Labor Day weekend marks the kickoff for several weeks of the 2023 Kansas City Renaissance Festival, which runs from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

The annual event is a throwback to yesteryear.

Those checking out the event should enter 633 N. 126th Street, Bonner Springs, Kansas, into their GPS.

More information and ticket information is available online at kcrenfest.com.

Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival

This free event in the City Market at 5th and Walnut in the River Market Neighorhood offers fun for all ages.

Experience street painting, street performers and workshops.

Runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

More information is available online.

De Soto Days

Downtown De Soto (32400 W. 83rd St, De Soto, Kansas) is transformed into a carnival, car cruise and show and other events.

De Soto Days kicked off on Thursday but continue from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

More information is available online.

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals are back in action at Kauffman Stadium this weekend, hosting a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

First-pitch for Friday night’s game is set for 7:10 p.m., and includes a Royals Hall of Fame celebration before the game and a special Grateful Dead-themed drone show after the game.

On Saturday, the team plans to induct former manager Ned Yost into the club’s Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony starting at 5:10 a.m.

Saturday will be special. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 31, 2023

First pitch Saturday is set for 6:10 p.m. The Royals and Red Sox will wrap up the three-game series on Sunday with a 1:10 p.m. start.

