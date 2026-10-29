KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41, the Halloween edition.

Weekend Fun with 4, Halloween edition

The Raytown Soup Social and Trunk or Treat is happening on Saturday.

Visitors can enjoy homemade soups, breads and trunk or treating for the kids.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rice-Tremonti home in Raytown.

The meal costs 10 bucks.

Next, the Nelson Atkins is hosting its Dia de los Muertos Festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also known as Day of the Dead, the Mexican holiday tradition honors spirits of loved ones who have passed on.

The event is free but requires pre-registration on the Nelson Atkins website.

If you're looking for another kids trick-or treating experience, the KC Streetcar is has trick or treating along the tracks for all ages on Friday.

Team members will be handing out candy at several stops from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Also, the Liberty Square has trick or treating on Halloween night from 5 to 7.

Road closures on the square begin at 4:30 p.m.

If you have some fun ideas, tell us by emailing community@kshb.com.

