Weekend Fun with 41 events: April 17th - 19th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

The Nelson Atkins Museum is hosting Passport to India!

It's 10 a.m. To 4 p.m. On Sunday. It's a free event.

Enjoy artmaking, dance performances, and storytelling based in South and Southeast Asian cultures.

Zona Rosa is hosting a Dance Mode Party, For Real Life! This is for our Bluey fans.

The event features Bluey & Bingo, DJ, a 12 foot coloring wall, giveaways, giant bubbles and more.

It's a free event from 10 a.m. To 1 p.m. It’s also a fundraiser for KC Pet Project. Feel free to bring in these requested items: dry or canned dog/cat food, collars and leashes (new or used), peanut butter, tethers, large & XL wire crates or any pet carriers (new or used)

At Park University in Parkville, its International Center for Music Orchestra will perform its annual spring concert.

It's Friday at 7:30 p.m. Inside the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel campus.

Admission to the concert is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance to guarantee seating.

The YMCA of Greater Kansas City is hosting Healthy Kids Day on Saturday!

This is a free family fun day from 9 a.m. To 1 p.m. At the North Kansas City YMCA.

There will be a DJ, music, wellness and fitness activities, dental and vision screenings.

Also for our teens, there will be podcasting, 3-D printing, and music mix activities you can take part in!

Registration is free! You can register at kansascityymca.org/hkd.

And in case you missed it! It's the final weekend of Jim the Wonder Dog and other Pawsitive Tails! It's a musical about dogs that helped change history featuring senior dogs from area shelters and actors of all abilities. This is a partnership with Martin City Melodrama, Englewood Arts and Shep's Place. I spoke with the Martin City Melodrama Founder on the special bond between the actors and the senior dogs.

"The connection between these rescue dogs who have been through so much as well as uniquely abled folks and actors who have to deal with so much everyday and then get an opportuntiy to be laughed with instead of at, or clap for or respected on stage with a theatrical opportunity , that means the world to me," Beechwood said.

You can catch the shows Saturday at 7:30 p.m. And Sunday at 3:30 p.m. And they feature dogs up for adoption after every show! Admission is $15, and one free slice of Little Caesar's Pizza is included with the ticket purchase!

You can reserve your tickets at englewoodarts.art/experience and just look for Jim the Wonderdog.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun. Be safe!

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