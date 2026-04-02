Weekend Fun with 41 events: April 2-5

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41!

Chocolate Walk

Downtown Liberty is hosting its third annual Chocolate Walk!

Organizers say this is a fun, family-friendly event where attendees visit local businesses and enjoy chocolate treats along the way, while supporting local!

It's Thursday from 4–8 p.m. at 11 N. Gallatin St., Liberty, Missouri, 64068.

Tickets are about $23 online. You can buy tickets here.

Spring Fest

Also happening up north, Zona Rosa is hosting Spring Fest on Saturday!

It's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park.

Free photos with the Easter Bunny are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The line cuts off at 1:15 p.m.

There are baby chicks and bunnies to pet, along with a dinosaur experience. Plus, there are other activities and crafts the kids can enjoy.

Food trucks, bouncy houses and a DJ will be there, too.

BunnyPalooza

At KC Pumpkin Patch in Olathe, they're hosting BunnyPalooza for the whole family to enjoy.

There are over 60 farm activities to play on, catch candy from the candy cannon, search around for eggs and take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets start at $19.95. It's $22.95 day of/at the gate. You can purchase here.

Bunny Hop Parade

In downtown Lee's Summit, they're hosting a free Bunny Hop Parade.

Organizers say children and families can line up at Green Street to Howard Station Park at 10 a.m. Get free photos with the Easter Bunny until 11:30 a.m.

There will also be participating businesses that will be handing out candy, so be sure to bring your Easter basket!

It's Saturday from 10–11:30 a.m.

Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead

Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead opens this weekend!

Visit more than 250 animals and birds, and learn about growing flowers and vegetables.

It's open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission after 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. General admission is $5 for everyone 3 and up.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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