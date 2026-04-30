Weekend Fun with 41 events April 30–May 3

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events: April 30th - May 3rd

Foosball Fever

Any foosball fans out there?

NBKC Bank presents Foosball Fever on Thursday, April 30, at No Other Pub in the Power & Light District.

It's from 4–7 p.m.

Nearly 30 teams will be competing from various small businesses in Kansas City.

If you'd like to watch the tournament, tickets are $15. You can purchase tickets here or at the door.

Open Hangar Days

Starting this weekend, you can check out Open Hangar Days on the first Saturday of each month through September! It's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be flight simulators, vintage jeep rides and you can check out the museum. There will be lots of games, vendors, activities for the kids and much more.

This is a free event with free parking in New Century, Kansas.

Location: CAF Heart of America Wing — 6 Aero Plaza, New Century, Kansas, 66031

5K for Health

The Cass County Health Foundation is hosting its 32nd annual 5K for Health on Saturday, May 2, at Southwick Stadium in Belton, Missouri.

This is a fundraiser for the Cass County Dental Clinic, which provides accessible dental care for underserved families in and around Cass County.

Registration is $50. Event registration includes a pancake breakfast, a T-shirt and a post-race celebration with music and food! You can also register your dog to participate!

Registration and check-in for the 5K begins at 7:30 a.m.

You can register here.

Earlybirds Club

The Earlybirds Club party kicks off on Saturday, May 2, at Warehouse on Broadway in Westport.

It's an early-evening dance party for women from 6–10 p.m., playing 80s to 2000s pop, hip-hop, new wave and R&B.

The whole thing wraps at 10 p.m. by design because, as we like to say, we have things to do in the morning.

Tickets are about $42 online. You can buy tickets here.

Location: 3951 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64111

Senior Day Party

A Senior Day Party kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m.

This day party is for our senior citizens! It's at Ruskin High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be food, music, giveaways, chair aerobics, games and more.

Community partners will also assist with benefits such as Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and vaccinations. This is a free event!

Brookside Art Annual

The Brookside Art Annual is this weekend!

The 40th anniversary starts Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 3, at 5 p.m.

See artwork in over a dozen mediums, from jewelry to painting and clay to photography.

Hours of the outdoor art show are:



May 1 | 5–9 p.m.

May 2 | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

May 3 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taste of AAPI

Taste of AAPI in the West Bottoms is happening this Saturday, May 2!

It's from noon to 8 p.m. and is a free event.

Come celebrate and enjoy this cultural food festival, showcasing authentic foods from Asia and the Pacific Islands. Over 20 food and non-food vendors will be featured.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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