12 killed in skydiving plane crash Sunday morning in Butler, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 12 occupants of a skydiving plane were killed in a crash Sunday morning in Butler, Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson said troopers are near the Butler, Missouri, Memorial Airport assisting following the crash, which was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said a Pacific Aerospace P750 crashed while taking off around 11:35 a.m. from Butler, Missouri, Memorial Airport.

The spokesperson said 12 people were on board the aircraft at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation alongside the FAA.

The FAA spokesperson said air traffic control services were not being provided at the time of the crash.

Clear skies were reported in the area at the time of the crash, with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds were generally out of the north around 10 miles per hour with gusts between 10 to 20 miles per hour.

A news conference has been called for 2:15 p.m.

🚨Plane Crash - Butler, MO🚨



Troopers are on scene assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office of a Fatal Plane Crash near the Butler Memorial Airport. At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/rsAx7GBlQN — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 14, 2026

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid Business 49 near Butler Municipal Airport for an undetermined amount of time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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