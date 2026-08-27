Weekend Fun with 41 events August 27th - 30th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra and Kansas City Jazz ALIVE will celebrate Charlie Parker's birthday with Spotlight: Charlie Parker - Saxophone Legends and Rising Stars at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Folly Theater. Tickets start at $11. You can buy tickets here.

East 23rd PAC Neighborhood hosts its 20th annual Family Day in the Park against Violence.

It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be foods, rides, swimming, entertainment and more. It's a free event.

Bring your chairs and your entire family! It'll be located at Ashland Square Park.

Tiblow Days 2026 returns to Bonner Springs Thursday through Saturday... with carnival rides, live music, a parade, vendors, food, a car show, kids’ activities and more. Highlights include the Tiblow Days Parade and Tiblow Trot on Saturday, free concerts at Centennial Park Friday and Saturday, and the Bonner Springs Police Department K-9 Car Show. Check out tiblowdays.com for a detailed look at the schedule.

Moonlight Yoga on Thursday, August 27, from 9-10 p.m.

Organizers say you can enjoy the Sturgeon Moon at Legacy Park Amphitheater in Lee's Summit while doing yoga that is restful and done at a slow pace focusing on passive stretches to encourage physical, mental and emotional relaxation.

It's $12 if you pre-register or $15 at the gate.

Head over to Independence on Saturday from 1p.m. to 7 p.m., and bring your dogs to George Owens Nature Park for ‘Dog Day at the Park’.

There will be a number of different activities, including:

-Kiddie pools for your dogs to splash around in

-Playful activities for you and your dog to enjoy

-Tasty treats courtesy of the Independence Animal Shelter

It’s free to attend, and you and your four-legged friend can enjoy the nature park. Organizers say all dogs must remain on a leash.

The Leavenworth Charm Hunt returns this weekend.

I actually heard about this event at our Let's Talk event out in Leavenworth last summer.

It's Thursday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday,10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can pick up a map at 500 Delaware Street and visit each store on the map for a free charm, to make a charm bracelet.

Organizers say you can spend the weekend getting to know downtown by charm hunting, shopping, eating, and staying.

Bracelets are for sale at the stores on the map, $5 each or spend $20 in a business along the map and get a bracelet for free.

Woof Fest is coming to the KC Wheel, bringing together dog lovers, their four-legged best friends, and a great cause.

Tickets are $30. It's happening now through September 3rd.

Each Woof Fest ticket includes:

Admission for one human, two dogs, one digital photo package and a pup cup treat, as well as a $10 donation to Great Plains SPCA.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41! Be safe.

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