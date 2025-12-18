KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events December 19th - 21st

Granite City in Kansas City, Missouri is hosting a holiday breakfast, called 'Breakfast with Santa.'

Families can enjoy cookie decorating, festive games, coloring and breakfast with Santa!

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8461 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153.

Downtown Lee's Summit is hosting its Farmers Market Holiday Mart.

Check out handmade items to gift to family and friends, artisan goods and food from local vendors.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 209 SE Green St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063.

Check out Gingerbread Lane Weekend in Olathe, Kansas.

There are a number of different events for different days of the weekend.

Enjoy family scavenger hunts, gingerbread inspired drinks, DIY ornaments, karaoke and much more.

This is a free event. It starts Friday at noon and runs until Sunday at 6 p.m.

It's located at the Hometown Olathe Family Farms at 11000 S Woodland St, Olathe, KS 66061.

For more information, check our hometownolathefamilyfarms.com

This last event is for our 21 and up folks looking to meet new friends!

The Goat Brewing Co Taproom is hosting a book swap. This is a free event that starts at noon on Saturday, when the taproom opens.

Here's how it works: bring three books with you in good condition, and swap with someone, to take three books home. If you just want to bring one book to swap, bring one, take one and meet new people.

The free event is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 817 NE Rice Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41, be safe!