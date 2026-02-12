KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events Feb 12th - 15th

Johnson County Library is having a 'Blind Date with a Book' at its Corinth Branch. Each book is wrapped up, with little hints on the wrapping paper about the kind of book you'll be reading. Each option includes a book, a tea, a bookmark and a sticker. Now this is actually up throughout the month of February - head over while supplies last! You do have to be a Johnson County library card holder.

Mardi Pardi! is happening Saturday in the Power and Light District.

The spirit of New Orleans is coming to Kansas City!

Check out this a free celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Packed with entertainment, music and Mardi Gras traditions and vibes at each participating venue.

Over in Kansas City, Kansas, the McNewton Community Outreach Center is hosting a Valentine's Day Sip and Paint.

A creative evening of painting, candle making, trivia, games and Valentine's Day fun! Meals will be provided, and local vendors will be on site.

It's Friday from 6 - 8:30. Tickets are $40. It's at 2100 N 13th Street in KCK.

You can buy tickets here.

The KC LOVE Event is happening this weekend at Union Station.

Check out over 100 artists, boutiques and vendors with handmade goods and items to purchase. Chances to win free prizes, special Valentines Day experiences, tastes and sips and much more.

Friday is Galentine's Night. It's $10 and it's from 5pm-9pm

Saturday, 2/14: 10am-5pm

Sunday, 2/15: 11am-4pm

General admission is $5 for both Saturday and Sunday.

Buy tickets here.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41! Be safe.