Weekend Fun with 41 | Events happening Dec. 11 - 14

KSHB 41 anchor Rae Daniel is back with a list of things to do around Kansas City spanning this weekend, Dec. 11-14.

Merry Market at City Market is happening this Saturday and Sunday.

If you need to do some holiday shopping and looking for some local gift ideas, this is one of the places to be! From art and home decor, to culinary and gourmet gifts, a well as treats for pets, there's a little bit of everything.

It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free admission and all ages are welcome.

The first annual Holiday Market and Shopping Stroll at the Country Club Plaza is also happening this weekend.

There will be local vendors, seasonal tastings, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westport Christmas Market is Saturday.

Sip on festive beverages, listen to holiday jams and support Kansas City makers and crafters while holiday shopping with the family!

It's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Museum of Kansas City has a number of different events happening this weekend, including traditions such as the Dickens Carolers performing classic holiday songs. It's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be free tasting and the history of bourbon balls Thursday through Sunday inside its Café at 3218.

Another tradition the museum is hosting this Thursday through Sunday, is The Fairy Princess. This has been a Kansas City tradition for the past 90 years. It's $15 per child.

Members of the Blue Valley High School Vocal Music is having their holiday show Friday and Saturday.

Listen to some of your favorite holiday tunes by the Blue Valley choirs. Tickets are $10. The show is located at Blue Valley High School.

Unity Temple on the Plaza is hosting its 1st Annual Handmade Holidays Show & Sale this Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy holiday shopping featuring by local artists and makers. Find handmade gifts, goods, and art, while supporting small businesses this holiday season.

It's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. It's located at 707 W 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri, 64112.

The Lawrence Farmers Market is hosting is Holiday Farmers Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food, drinks, artisan crafts, locally grown and produced foods, gifts and box sets, and more!

This event is located underneath the Pavilion at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

