Weekend Fun with 41 | Events happening Nov. 6-9 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Here are the list of events happening this weekend:

Weekend Fun with 41: Events happening Nov. 6th - 9th

Titanic - An Immersive Voyage will open this Saturday, November 8th at Union Station.

There are over 200 artifacts, life sized room recreations, 3D visuals and experiences, along with an immersive video. Tickets range between $18 and $28.

While tickets just sold out for this weekend, there are several dates open through April. Click here to learn more.

American Royal World Series of Barbecue kicks off Friday and Saturday at the Kansas Speedway.

There will be lots of BBQ, drinks, family fun and BBQ related activities such as 'Boppin for Baked Beans', KC meat races and sauce wrestling.

Hours are Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Single entry tickets are $25 on Friday, $15 on Saturday and $7 for children 6 - 11.

Do you have some pumpkins you're looking to get rid of? Well, on Saturday bring your pumpkin to Urbavore Urban Farm!

This event, Pumpkin Smash, is hosted by Compost Collective KC, in an effort to divert pumpkins from the landfills in the Fall.

The pumpkins are fed to animals and composted into soil to grow food.

There will be complimentary snacks, beer and hot cocoa.

It's Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Urbavore Urban Farm located at 5500 Bennington Ave., KCMO

In Kansas City, Kansas, the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting is happening on Friday.

There will be live performances from local school bands, local vendors, holiday shopping, food trucks and more.

It's Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

The official tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m.

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Friday morning is their Opening Day Free Skate from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They'll have free coffee and hot chocolate and then they'll be back open for regular hours later in the day.

Be on the lookout for Claire Bradshaw Friday morning! She'll be live on the ice rink with all the information you'll need to know before you head out.

