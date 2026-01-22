Weekend Fun with 41 events Jan. 22 to 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Disney on Ice comes to T-Mobile Center. Disney's Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast, along with other Disney characters, will make an appearance in Kansas City on Thursday through Sunday.

Show times are:



Thursday at 7 p.m.

Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Reel Liberty Film Festival kicks off Friday and Saturday. The film festival will be held at B&B Theatres in Liberty, located at 1903 Victory Drive.

Friday:



6:30 p.m. - "It Came From Outer Space"

9 p.m. - "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"

Saturday:



4 p.m. - "Mars Attacks!"

7 p.m. - "War of the Worlds"

Tickets are $20 and come with a goodie bag.

Winnie the Pooh turns 100! The National World War One Museum and Memorial is hosting a number of different activities to celebrate and learn more about the real life WWI bear who inspired Winnie the Pooh.

It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is free to attend and those interested can RSVP here. A micro-guided tour is also available through paid general admission.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is hosting Lunar New Year Festival on Sunday. It will feature live performances and demonstrations by local artists, artmaking activities for the whole family, traditional cuisine and educational experiences in the museum's Asian art galleries.

This is a free event, you just need to register online. It is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

That is a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe and stay warm.