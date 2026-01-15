Weekend Fun with 41 events: January 15th - 18th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41!

The Lakeside Nature Center is hosting a free event called 'The Weather is Frightful' on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees can learn how certain animals deal with extreme temperatures from hot to cold, migration, hibernation and enduring it.

It's at the Lakeside Nature Center located at 4701 E Gregory Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132.

Over in Wyandotte County, Kansas it's the 24th annual 'Eagle Days' on Saturday and Sunday.

That event is for the entire family to enjoy. There will be live birds of prey including a bald eagle, children's crafts, activity stations and photo opportunities. Events will be held at both the Mr. and Mrs. Schlagle library (4051 West Dr., Kansas City, KS 6610) and James P. Davis Hall (91st and Leavenworth Road Kansas City, KS 66109). There will be at least two live birds at the library and several at James P. Davis Hall.

It's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For our 18 and older crowd, check out skate night for adults! It's Thursday night and there are two locations hosting adult skate night.

Skate City Overland Park is open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's $8 and skate rental is available as well.

Up in the Northland, you can check out Winnwood Skate Center. Admission is $10 and skate rental is also available.

It's the last weekend of KC Restaurant Week. There's more than 250 restaurants to choose from, and a great way to support a local cause. Check out the list of restaurants here.

The last day of KC Restaurant Week is Sunday.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.