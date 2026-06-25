KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events: June 25th - June 28th

On Thursday, the Museum of Kansas City hosting 'Soft Clubbing at Elixir with DJ hunni bunni.' This is a free event, that happens on the last Thursday of each month. It's open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers say this is an evening of great music and good vibes as DJ hunni bunni spins vinyl records while you sip on an Elixir, espresso, cocktail, or even indulge in a scoop of Fairway Creamery ice cream! When the museum closes at 8 p.m., head to Elixir through the side ramp gold door on the southwest corner of the museum, by the park, for a speakeasy kind of night!

The city of Lenexa is hosting the great Lenexa BBQ battle this Friday and Saturday at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park .

It's from 4:30 - 11 p.m. Friday, filled with live music, kids activities, food, drinks and more.

There will also be complimentary BBQ samples while supplies last. Admission is $5 for those 12 and older.

Saturday is dedicated to competition and judging. While judging is closed to the public, guests are invited to attend the awards ceremony at 5 p.m.

Downtown Lee's Summit is hosting Fourth Fridays Art Walk.

Check out showcases from local artists and live music performances that you can experience inside and outside participating shops and restaurants.

It's a free event and from 5 p.m. To 8 p.m.

On Saturday, there's a Read-in the Park Festival!

Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of reading, games, food, and community connection.

There will be read-along stories and free books to take home, Interactive games and activities and prize giveaways

It's a free event and is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the Sheila Kemper Dietrich Park Shelter: 2601 Gillham Rd., Kansas City , Mo.

Rock Island Bridge is hosting Yoga on the Bridge. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. To 11 a.m.

Stretch, breathe, and reset above the Kansas River on the historic Rock Island Bridge.

This is an all-levels, donation-based yoga class.

In downtown Parkville, check out Final Friday.

Organizers say it's an evening of shopping, dining, drinks, and live music.

It's Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In Lawrence, Kansas, there will be a Firefly Festival at Burroughs Creek Park located at 900 E 15th St. It's from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. This is a free event celebrating fireflies with fun and music. Organizers say attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, drinks, blankets or chairs and enjoy the performances while learning how to care for the creek.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41. Be safe

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